PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County alum Cade Flatt finished second in his heat during the 800 meter at the United States Track & Field Championships on Thursday night.
Flatt ran the 800 in 1:46.53, which is just .08 off of the national high school record of 1:46.45. The Marshall County alum already holds the second fastest high school time in the 800.
He will get another chance to break the record on Friday night in the semifinals of the 800 meter. The first heat is set to run at 9:45pm central time.