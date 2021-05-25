HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Jacob Young homered, Tommy Mace struck out eight in five innings and No. 6 seed Florida beat 11th-seeded Kentucky 4-1 in the first game of the SEC Tournament.
Florida snapped a four-game losing streak to advance to play No. 3 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday. Kentucky was eliminated from the tournament.
Mace, on short rest, gave up seven hits and one run.
Kentucky starter Sean Harney (3-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
Young went deep to left on the first pitch of the bottom half of the first inning, and Sterlin Thompson made it 2-0 with an RBI single to left.