GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida football coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually following a disappointing season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.
The Gators released Mullen's contract Tuesday in response to a public records request.
He signed the amendment in early May.
The 49-year-old Mullen will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year.
He now ranks third in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference in average salary, behind Alabama's Nick Saban and LSU's Ed Orgeron.