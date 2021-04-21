GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's Keyontae Johnson is "patiently waiting'' on medical clearance while hoping to play next season.
Johnson collapsed on the court in December and spent 10 days in hospitals.
He said Wednesday he decided not to enter the NBA draft.
The Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year slammed face-first to the floor seconds after coming out of a timeout during a Dec. 12 game at Florida State.
Johnson's family said in early February that his medical condition was not related to a previous positive COVID-19 test.
The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson to crumple with no warning.