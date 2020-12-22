GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital Tuesday.
It comes 10 days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.
The school released a statement from his family saying, "We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.''
The family added that it will share "any information we think could help others'' regarding the cause and extent of Johnson's illness.
Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer and it's unclear if his collapse was related to that.