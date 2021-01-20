CHICAGO (AP) - The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, who faced federal charges that he recruited for a multi-million dollar illegal offshore gambling ring, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa, was among those pardoned in the final hours of Trump's White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action.
The 41-year-old was charged last February and pleaded not guilty.
Brian Urlacher has been a supporter of Trump, contributing to his campaign shortly after his brother was indicted and visiting the White House and presenting the president with a No. 54 Chicago Bears jersey days after his brother pleaded not guilty.