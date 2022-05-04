PADUCAH, KY -- The rebuild of the Murray State men's basketball team continued on Wednesday as the Racers picked up a commitment from former Belmont guard JaCobi Wood.
Wood, a 6'2 guard, averaged 8.7 points per game during his two seasons with the Belmont Bruins. He also started 7 games during his freshman season.
This past season, Wood saw playing time in all 32 games, averging 6.3 ppg while shooting over 40% from the floor.
Wood will have three years of eligibility left to play with the Racers.
With his commitment, Murray State now has seven scholarship players committed for next season, with six more scholarships left to fill.