Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has been hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19.
Family friend Kim Shiff, Bowden's former publicist, says the 90-year-old college football Hall of Famer was "very fatigued'' but had no other symptoms.
He was being treated treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Bowden's wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat her husband was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests.
Bowden recently returned home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.
He was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.