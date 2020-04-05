PADUCAH, KY -- Longtime legendary Murray Tigers coach Cary Miller passed away on Sunday.
Miller spent 31 years as a head coach at Murray High School, coaching the schools basketball, baseball, and football teams.
From 1976 to 1996, Miller led the Tigers basketball teams, compiling a record of 310-231. In that time, Murray won two first region championships and nine 4th district championships.
Miller found even more success with the Tigers baseball team. From 1979-2006, his teams won a total of 463 games and eight first region championships.
The 1963 Murray High graduate is the schools wins record in both basketball and baseball and was inducted into the KHSAA Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.