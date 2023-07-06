While he did not hear his name called on draft night, former Murray State Racer K.J. Williams is still fighting to earn his spot in the NBA.
After going undrafted on June 22, Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, allowing him to play for the franchise's NBA Summer League team.
The Thunder started their summer league games in Salt Lake City, a chance for the teams to prepare before the Las Vegas Summer League tournament. While Williams did not play in Oklahoma City's first two games, he started for the Thunder Thursday night when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers.
Williams finished with five points on 2-6 shooting and six rebounds in 17 minutes. While he did not make the biggest impression on Thursday, there is plenty of summer ball left for the former Racer to earn a spot on the Thunder's G-League roster.
Oklahoma City is back in action on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas.