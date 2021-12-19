MAYFIELD, Ky. - Former Paducah Tilghman and NFL stars George Wilson and Bryan Hall joined forces to tackle tornado relief on Saturday.
The duo partnered with The Goodness Project, a Texas-based non-profit, in order to provide a Christmas giveaway to needy families.
The event was hosted at Mayfield High School, where essential supplies like hygiene products, clothes and food was given out to individuals affected by the recent tornado.
Hall said he used his NFL connections to help gain donations for the giveaway. The event drew hundreds of people to Mayfield, which Hall said was a pleasant surprise.
“It took a lot of energy and faith that this was going to be an incredible event," Hall said. "I had no clue what it would look like, and now I’m out here right now. There’s so many people out here from all over, and I’m receiving hugs. It’s crazy.”
Wilson said Sunday's giveaway gave him the chance to give back to his home community when it needed it the most.
“We’re the same," Wilson said. "Nobody is better than the other because it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, or what you have, it’s about trying to help our fellow man, neighbors, friends, co-workers, church members, loved ones.”
Hall is still collecting money for tornado relief. You can donate here until Dec. 21.