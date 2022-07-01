PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State alum Tevin Brown was included on the Indiana Pacers summer league roster that was released on Friday morning.
Brown signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Pacers last Friday after going undrafted in this years NBA Draft.
An Exhibit 10 contract guarantees Brown a training camp invitation and a one-year deal worth the minimum salary. The Pacers may also waive Brown, but if they do, he will be offered $50,000 to sign with the Pacers G League affiliate. If Brown then stays on the roster for 60 days, he will earn a $50,000 bonus. The Exhibit 10 contract is the NBA's way to keep a player in the G League instead of going overseas. An NBA team cannot carry more than six Exhibit 10 contracts at once.
Brown finished his Murray State career as the school's 7th all-time leading scorer and 1st in career three pointers made.
The Pacers summer league team will play their first game on July 8th against Charlotte in Las Vegas.