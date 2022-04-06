PADUCAH, KY -- One week after entering the transfer portal, former Murray State Racer DaQuan Smith announced he will be transferring to Radford next season.
Smith, who spent four years at Murray State, will join up with former Murray State assistant coach Shane Nichols who left for Radford following the end of the 2021 season.
Last season, Smith played a crucial role for Murray State coming off the bench, averaging 3.5 points per game while shooting 34% from three point range.
During is career with the Racers, Smith also started 38 games, and was a part of 4 OVC Championships and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
He has two years of eligibility left.