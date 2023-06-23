PADUCAH, Ky. -- Former Murray State and LSU star KJ Williams is NBA-bound after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Williams announced the decision on his Instagram on Friday, following going undrafted on Thursday night.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum NBA salary deal which allows a team to convert the contract to a two-way contract before the start of the NBA season.
Williams ranked second in the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 17.7 points per game at LSU. Prior to that, Williams spent four seasons at Murray State.
The former Racer star helped Murray State win two OVC Championships, and averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds in his final season in 2022.