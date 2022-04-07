PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racers and McCracken County alum Jackson Sivills announced on Thursday that he will transfer to Wofford for next season.
Sivills entered the transfer portal last week following the departure of former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon.
The 6'6 guard spent two seasons at Murray State, where he saw playing time in 29 games to go along with one start as a freshman.
Sivills best game this past season came against Tennessee Wesleyan where he finished with 12 points.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.