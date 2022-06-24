PADUCAH, KY -- After going undrafted on Thursday night, Murray State alum Tevin Brown signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.
That contract guarantees Brown a training camp invitation, however, the Pacers have the ability to convert that contract into a two-way deal before the start of the season. If not, the deal converts into a non-guaranteed minimum salary.
Brown finished his Murray State career with 1,915 points, which is 7th in school history. His 354 three pointers made during his career are also a school and Ohio Valley Conference record.
During his playing time with the Racers, they made two trips to the NCAA Tournament, won two OVC Tournament Championships, and three regular season championships.