NASHVILLE, TN -- Former UT Martin Skyhawk Colton Dowell along with the other rookies and free agents brought in by the Tennessee Titans took part in rookie mini-camp on Saturday.
Dowell, who was drafted by the Titans in the 7th round of this years NFL Draft, has the opportunity to make an impact on Tennessee at the receiver position.
"This is a dream come true," Dowell said following practice. "This is just the start."
The Lebanon, Tennessee native was the first former UT Martin player to be drafted since 2013. Because of that, Dowell says he feels like he has something to prove with the Titans, not just for him, but for his old school as well.
"Being from UT Martin has made me think that I had something to prove," he said. "Putting UT Martin on the map is one of my goals. Putting a spotlight on small schools and proving that we have talent is a big goal of mine."
It was the second of three rookie practices before the Titans veteran players report for offseason workouts next week.