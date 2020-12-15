PADUCAH, KY -- Former UT Martin Skyhawk Parker Stewart announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he is transferring to Indiana to finish out his collegiate career.
Stewart made the decision to transfer from UT Martin last month following the passing of his father, the late UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart.
"Bloomington is four hours away from where my family is currently in Tennessee and four hours away from Ohio, where I'm originally from, so it made sense distance-wise," Parker said in a post. "My mom has also been working on her PhD online at the university, so she was happy when they recruited me as well."
Parker earned second-team All-Ohio Valley honors last season after averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 assists.
He will be eligible to play for the Hoosiers starting in January.