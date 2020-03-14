PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County native Lance Freeman is bringing home one of the biggest prizes in fishing as he won the 2020 Bass Federation National Championship on Saturday afternoon in Grove, Oklahoma.
Freeman caught a limit of 15 bass over the course of the three day event, weighing in at a total of 54 pounds, five ounces. That was over 15 pounds more than the angler who came in second place.
“It’s truly a blessing. From the second cast this morning to the last; it’s been a wild ride,” Freeman told the crowd gathered at Grove today. “I am blessed beyond belief. On my way to Oklahoma I had this feeling. It’s an unrealistic feeling, surreal, God feeling that something was going to go my way. Practice was tough but then the first tournament day everything went right. The whole week to here it was just like tunnel vision.”
With the win, Freeman took home the grand prize of $125,000 and a 2020 Ranger Z520L with Evinrude 250 G2, fully loaded with Power Poles, MinnKota trolling motor, Lowrance electronics, TH Marine locker bar and a custom Ranger trail trailer.
Freeman began finishing with The Bass Federation Junior series with his was just 11 years old.