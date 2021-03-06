EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Freshman Destinee Wells scored a career-high 32 points and Belmont earned the first bid to the NCAA Tournament with an 83-75 win over UT Martin in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game.

Belmont will take a 10-game winning streak into their fifth NCAA Tournament.

Wells scored nine of Belmont's last 13 points which included a 3-pointer and 6-for-6 shooting from the foul line to help hold off the Skyhawks.

She scored 11 points in the second quarter when the Bruins broke the game open, and finished with seven assists and four steals.

Dasia Young scored 19 points for the Skyhawks.