PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman alum and current Mississippi State pitcher Jackson Fristoe was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Fristoe pitched six perfect innings for the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon against Kent State with eight strikeouts. The Bulldogs would go on to compete the no-hitter win a 13-0 win.
In the outing, Fristoe faced eighteen batters and none of the were able reach base as he picked up his first win at the college level in just his third start.
Fristoe has started three games this season for Mississippi State, allowing just five total hits, and has struck out 18 batters.