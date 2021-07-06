PADUCAH, KY -- One week ago, Paducah Tilghman alum Jackson Fristoe found himself on the mound, on the biggest state that college baseball has to offer.
The Mississippi State freshman pitcher came in for relief during the 8th inning of game one of the College World Series against Vanderbilt.
"It was just feeling out there," Fristoe said of the outing. "It just feels like everybody is looking at you. You just got to think to yourself that you have been doing it all year and just go back to what you are used to."
Although it would be a Bulldog loss, Mississippi State would go on to capture the National Championship two days later.
It would be their first title.
"I was just going to look back at the crowd and see what happens because I didn't want to be on the bottom of the dog pile," Fristoe said about the celebration afterwards. "I pretty much got to take a look around and see the fans going crazy and jumping on top of the boys, it was great. It was a great time."
It capped off a very successful season for Fristoe. During his freshman year, he was able to start 13 games, finishing with a 3-3 record. He also struck out 68 batters in the process.
"I think it was a successful freshman year for sure," he said. "Just being able to get all of the appearances that I had with those 13 starts will be obviously huge for me this upcoming year. Not all my outings went great, but that is part of it and that is why you learn a lot freshman year so that I can be better the next year."
Fristoe is currently playing with the US Collegiate National team playing exhibition games across the southeast during the month of July.