PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman alum and Mississippi State freshman Jackson Fristoe tossed one inning in game one of the College World Series Championship on Monday night as Vanderbilt defeated the Bulldogs 8-2.
Fristoe struck out one batter and allowed one hit in the outing, which was his first since June 7th during the NCAA Regionals against Campbell.
The right hander has appeared in 15 games this season for Mississippi State with an ERA of 5.81. In 12 of those outings, the freshman struck out no less than four batters. The Bulldogs have won 11 of those games where he has appeared.
Mississippi State will look to even the College World Series with the Commodores during game two on Tuesday night in Omaha, NE.