In a move that has felt inevitable for weeks, the Frontier League officially canceled the 2020 season, which means there will be no Southern Illinois Miners baseball this summer.
Miners' Manager Mike Pinto said there were simply too many hurdles to try to clear to get even a shortened season played. The Frontier League has teams in seven states and Canada. With every state, and country, having different COVID-19 related rules, on top of the uncertainty we face moving forward, it was just too much to overcome.
"First and foremost, we had to make sure our players were safe, our fans were safe, and our host families were safe," Pinto said. "It just became inevitable. You had to look at it and say the responsible thing, as much as I want to be on a baseball field and our guys want to be on a baseball field, the responsible, safe, and economic feasibility of this just didn't work."