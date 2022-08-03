PADUCAH, KY -- Without question, the first few practices of the high school football season can be the most important of the season for a high school football team.
But for the Murray Tigers, this offseason gave them something they went without last season. A chance to spend time with head coach Darren Bowling.
Bowling was hired right before the dead period last summer at Murray, and didn't get to work with his new team until those first practices. This year has been different, as Bowling has been able to build upon what the Tigers did in his first year.
"The offseason is where it happens and we didn't have that last season, the offseason leading into the season, or I didn't actually," said Bowling. "That's where you get to know your players. That is where you get to know their mental toughness, where you get to know what is in their heart, what drives them, and what motivates them. So coming into this next season, I feel like I know a lot about them, they know a lot about me and I think they have a grasp of what we are doing offensively and defensively."
The Tigers open up the season at home on August 19th against Crittenden County.