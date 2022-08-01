PADUCAH, KY -- Fulton County is one of the smallest schools in the state of Kentucky that plays high school football.
Because of that having small numbers is always an issued when getting ready for a new season. However, head coach James Bridges and his team has battled through that over the years.
Now, that seems to be turning around.
"If you are not getting to the first down, it is because you didn't give it all here on the practice field," Bridges said. "Getting your hand behind the line on running, just the little things. If you look over there, our middle school is high in numbers. I think they have about 30, that is big. If you go in town right now in our park, we have about 100 kids practicing little league football. The expectation is growing, our program is growing, and kids just got to buy into what we want to do."
Fulton County will open the season at home on August 19th when they face Gleason, TN.