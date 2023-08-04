HICKMAN, KY -- For the smallest high school football programs in the state, playing with limited players is almost a normal occurrence.
At Fulton County, this year has already presented its challenges with just 16 players on their current roster. Although not ideal, Pilots head coach James Bridges is searching for any positives he can.
He has found that in his players passion for the game. With fewer players for practices, each player finds themselves learning multiple positions on both sides of the ball.
"I told them that we have to find our purpose," Bridges said. "Am I here for the guy next to me? Our offensive line, they have played together for a while now and they are going to be there for each other. Just have to dig down deep into your heart to find out why you are out here, why you are playing football. We might be the smallest class A school playing right now in Kentucky, but we are going to give you a game."
The Pilots open the season on August 18th at home against Gleason.