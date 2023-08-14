HICKMAN, KY -- Head coaches always preach to their teams about overcoming adversity whether that come on or off the field.
The Fulton County Pilots are facing a different kid of adversity as Saturday's EF-1 tornado that went through the area caused severe damage to the lighting at their football field.
With their season opener supposed to take place this Friday night against Gleason, they have now been forced to move that game to Saturday night at Gleason at 7:00pm.
"The biggest part was just making sure that everyone was ok in town and that all the business and homes got their power on," head coach James Bridges said. "I sent out a text message to the guys making sure they were ok after all of that happened. I told them last night that we will get ready to beat Gleason as long as the good lord is willing that we can get there and go play them and fight through what we have to fight through. We are just going to fight through it and do what we do every day."
The Pilots next home game is set for September 1st when they host Calloway County. According to Bridges, he is hopeful that the lights will be fixed in order to host that game.