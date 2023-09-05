MURRAY, KY -- As the Murray State Racers make their way through the early stages of their schedule, head coach Dean Hood and staff are looking for players to fill needed rolls on this yeas team.
One of those players eager to find his place is Mayfield alum and Racer redshirt freshman runningback Kylan Galbreath.
In Saturday's season opening win over Presbyterian, Galbreath, led the Racers in rushing with 62 yards. That included the games first touchdown that came on a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
"It was a good first game, first touch touchdown, but I got to give thanks to God, my teammates, my offensive line because I wouldn't have been able to do it without them," Galbreath said. "I wouldn't really say that I am satisfied yet because I feel like I can do a lot more. I feel way more comfortable. Last year, you are nervous, you are young, you get the jitters, but now I feel like all of that is out of the way."
Galbreath and the Racers will be on the road this Thursday night when they face the Louisville Cardinals.