Marshall County's Sophie Galloway ended her high school track & field career in style winning three state championships at the KHSAA Class 3A state meet in Lexington Saturday.
Galloway won state titles in the long jump, the triple jump, and the 100m hurdles. She set state record in the hurdles and the triple jump.
Other state champions from Saturday include:
McCracken County's Donsten Brown won the state title in the high jump with a jump of 6-feet, 10 inches.
Marshall County's Ben Fiser won the state discus championship with a throw of 160 feet, 1 inch.
Marshall County's Will Davis won the 400 meters with a time on 48.11 seconds.
Marshall County's Cade Flatt won the 800 meters championship, beating the rest of the field by more than five seconds.
Marshall County's 4x400 relay team of Davis, Flatt, Isaiah Kirby, and Preston Lamb also won a state title, helping the Marshals finish in third place overall as a team.
For a list of complete results from the 3A meet, click here.