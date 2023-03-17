LEXINGTON, KY -- Defending state champions George Rogers Clark hit 12 three's on Friday night, as they ended Lyon County's postseason run 60-56 in the Sweet 16 Quarterfinals.
The Lyons were led in scoring by Travis Perry, who finished with a season low 19 points. Lyon County as a team shot 30% from three point range, to the Cardinals 50%.
Lyon County did hold a one point lead with just under four minutes left to go, but could not hold on.
The Lyons finish the season with a 31-6 record, the best in school history.