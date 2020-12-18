PADUCAH, KY -- In a year that has been tough for so many, former NFL safety George Wilson and his SAFETY Foundation held their annual shopping spree for local kids at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Paducah, KY on Friday.
50 kids from the Paducah area had a chance to fill their Christmas wish lists with a $100 shopping spree.
Each kid was given the $100, all donated by Academy Sports and Outdoors, to purchase shoes, jackets, toys, sporting goods and more.
For Wilson, a Paducah Tilghman graduate, its one of many events his foundation does throughout the year. But this year, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, it was incredibly important for this years event to be held.
"It is something that we look forward to, and it is something that the kids look forward to," said Wilson. "We were not going to allow the pandemic from stopping them from being able to experience some holiday joy and Christmas cheer and just to be able to connect with the kids and let them know that we are still here thinking about them and that we still care what is going on in their lives even though we are all still effected by this pandemic."