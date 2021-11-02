MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Team owner Joe Gibbs said 2015 Cup champion Kyle Busch should not have used a slur referring to the mentally disabled during a post-race interview.

He says NASCAR was right to order Busch to undergo sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season.

Busch has two wins this season for Joe Gibbs Racing but failed to qualify among the championship drivers for Sunday's final race at Phoenix Raceway.