KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee escaped with a 9-8 win over Wright State on the opening night of the Knoxville Regional.
Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers, who advanced to face the regional No. 3 seed Liberty in the early game on Saturday. ?Wright State, the regional No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 seed Duke Saturday in a loser-out game.
Tennessee's Max Ferguson, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony hit home runs. Lipcius' RBI double in the third inning was the only run not scored by a home run in the game.