PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State senior forward Devin Gilmore announced on Friday afternoon that he will be leaving Murray State to pursue a professional career.
"I want to take time to thank everyone involved in the Murray State basketball program for helping me on this part of my journey," Gilmore said on social media. "These four years have been amazing and have helped shape me into who I am today."
"The game of basketball is something I've grown to love, and I'm happy to say I will be taking my talents to the professional level," Gilmore added.
Gilmore was one of the first players off the bench for the Racers over the last two seasons. This year, averaging 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.