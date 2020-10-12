NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson says he hopes people around the NFL understand he tries to do everything the right way.
He also has a very personal stake in keeping the Titans safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
His oldest daughter, Taylor, has several auto-immune issues making exposure really serious.
Robinson said that's why the Titans worked hard to follow all protocols, yet they wound up with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak with a total of 24 players and personnel testing positive since Sept. 24 and two games rescheduled.
The Titans hope to host Buffalo on Tuesday night.