CHICAGO (AP) - The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.
It's the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938.
It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card.
St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from Jose Rondon, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits.
Alex Reyes recorded five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.