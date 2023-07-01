Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Hardin, southeastern Massac, southeastern Pope, northern Calloway, Crittenden, Livingston, Caldwell, Marshall, central Trigg, southeastern McCracken, northeastern Graves and Lyon Counties through 1030 PM CDT... At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Brookport to 7 miles northeast of Mayfield. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Benton and Burna around 1000 PM CDT. Joy around 1005 PM CDT. Salem around 1010 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hillman Ferry Campground, Birmingham Ferry Recreation Area, Marion, Demumbers Bay Campground, Eddyville, Cravens Bay Campground and Woodlands Nature Station. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 12 and 59. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 29 and 83. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH