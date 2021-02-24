The PGA Tour without Tiger Woods was always inevitable because of his age.
The car crash in coastal Los Angeles suburbs that shattered his leg brings that closer.
Woods was awake, responsive and recovering afterward.
That's what brought a small measure of relief to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and the players.
The tour has done without Woods before.
It signed a big TV rights deal when he was recovering from a scandal in his personal life.
Woods was out of golf for the better part of two years during his back surgeries.
For now, Rory McIlroy says everyone should be grateful that Woods is alive.