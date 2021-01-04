Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll while fourth-ranked Texas has climbed to its highest perch in nearly a decade.
The Bulldogs earned 63 of 64 first-place votes in the latest AP Top 25 to remain at No. 1.
The Bears earned the other vote.
Gonzaga and Baylor have been 1-2 in all seven polls this season.
Villanova moved up a spot to No. 3.
The Longhorns jumped four spots after beating Kansas for Texas' highest ranking since February 2011.
No. 19 Clemson and No. 23 St. Louis were new additions, with the Billikens making their first appearance since the 2013-14 season.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1,599 1
2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1,537 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,453 4
4. Texas 8-1 1,415 8
5. Iowa 9-2 1,298 10
6. Kansas 8-2 1,224 3
7. Creighton 8-2 1,140 11
8. Wisconsin 9-2 1,085 6
9. Tennessee 7-1 1,076 7
10. Michigan 9-0 1,039 16
11. Houston 8-1 977 5
12. Illinois 8-3 878 15
13. Missouri 7-1 747 12
14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9
15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14
16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21
17. Oregon 8-1 545 21
18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13
19. Clemson 8-1 411 -
19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24
21. Duke 3-2 280 20
22. Virginia 5-2 258 23
23. Saint Louis 7-1 133 -
23. Michigan St. 7-3 133 17
25. Florida St. 5-2 120 18
Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio St. 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma St. 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, NC State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego St. 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise St. 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.