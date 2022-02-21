Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll.
The Zags aren't likely to budge the way they're dominating the West Coast Conference.
Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel.
Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.
Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.
Saint Mary's gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1,525 1
2. Arizona 24-2 1,461 3
3. Auburn 24-3 1,313 2
4. Purdue 24-4 1,299 5
5. Kansas 22-4 1,297 6
6. Kentucky 22-5 1,248 4
7. Duke 23-4 1,146 9
8. Villanova 21-6 1,071 10
9. Texas Tech 21-6 1,066 11
10. Baylor 22-5 984 7
11. Providence 22-3 910 8
12. UCLA 19-5 802 13
13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15
14. Houston 22-4 734 14
15. Illinois 19-7 666 12
16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17
17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16
18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23
19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21
20. Texas 19-8 349 20
21. UConn 19-7 340 24
22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18
23. Saint Mary's (Cal)22-6 148 -
24. Alabama 17-10 63 25
25. Iowa 18-8 59 -
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.