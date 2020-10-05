NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is warning the league's 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams and obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league's health and safety guidelines.
The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league's first coronavirus outbreak and New England and Kansas City each had a player test positive.
The league is now requiring a longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, banning gatherings outside of the club facility, limiting the number of tryouts permitted per week and implementing a league-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance.