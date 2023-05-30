GOREVILLE, IL -- Less than 24 hours after their win in the IHSA 1A Super-Regional on Monday, the Goreville Blackcats were back on the field preparing for their appearance in this years 1A State Tournament.
With their 6-5 win over St. Anthony on Monday, the Blackcats were able to advance to state for the 6th time in program history, and their first since 2018.
"It feels pretty good," said pitcher Dawson Cloud. "I feel like we have had a lot of good competition this year. I think this year might have been the hardest it has ever been with playing teams from Missouri and Kentucky. I think it has just helped us a lot to where we can make certain plays in certain situations that let us win games."
"This team doesn't quit," said head coach Shawn Tripp. "They didn't panic. We got behind in a few games. We won the sectional game in the 6th inning, coming back to score two in the bottom of the 6th and held on the 7th and won. We got behind in the sectional championship too. We came back and won, so it is these kids. I give them all the credit because they don't quit, they just come to bat like we ask them to and keep plugging along."
Goreville will face Gibault Catholic in the state semifinals on Friday morning at 10am in Peoria, IL.