PADUCAH, KY -- The Goreville Lady Blackcats are heading back to state for the first time since 2019 after a 5-1 win over Casey-Westfield in the IHSA State Super-Sectionals on Monday.

The Lady Blackcats will now face St. Bede Academy on Friday morning in the 1A State Semifinals.

Below is a list of other scores from Monday afternoon:

BASEBALL

1A State Super Sectionals

Goreville 6, St Anthony 5

SOFTBALL

1A State Super Sectionals

Goreville 5, Casey-Westfield 1

2A State Super Sectionals

Johnston City 2, Freeburg 0