PADUCAH, KY -- The Goreville Lady Blackcats are heading back to state for the first time since 2019 after a 5-1 win over Casey-Westfield in the IHSA State Super-Sectionals on Monday.
The Lady Blackcats will now face St. Bede Academy on Friday morning in the 1A State Semifinals.
Below is a list of other scores from Monday afternoon:
BASEBALL
1A State Super Sectionals
Goreville 6, St Anthony 5
SOFTBALL
1A State Super Sectionals
Goreville 5, Casey-Westfield 1
2A State Super Sectionals
Johnston City 2, Freeburg 0