MAYFIELD, KY -- Getting a chance to play at Augusta National is a pipe dream for so many who play the game of golf, but for 8-year old Kylie Miller, she will get that chance next April.
This past weekend, Miller won the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in the 7-9 year old division in Columbus, Ohio. Miller is one of ten from her division that advance to play in the Championships that will take place at Augusta National on April 1st of next year.
"I just kind of thought like I was not playing in a really big tournament against all of these other people that could beat me," Kylie said. "I play my best when I am having fun."
The 3rd grader from Wingo Elementary finished first in both the chipping and putting portions of the competitions, finished with 110 total points.
"It was amazing," said Kylie's father Jonathan Miller. "Each shot, she did good and then she did better and better. Just the way she controlled the nerves, I am just so proud for her. You know in golf, its a sport of failure, and you have a lot of moments that are not so happy. This was just amazing. We couldn't have pictured any better."