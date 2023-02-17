MAYFIELD, Ky. - Graves County's girls bowling team capped off its second-straight KHSAA State Championship last week.

The Lady Eagles found themselves in an 0-2 hole to Boyle County, but overcame that deficit to win 3-2.

"We were down 2-0 in the championship match, best of five," said sophomore Abigail Hamilton. "When we were down 2-0, it was a lot of stress because last year in the championship match we won 3-0. So, we knew we had to do something, so we went in the huddle and said a prayer, and said ‘Hey, we’ve got to make a comeback.’"

Hamilton finished runner-up individually at state, improving on a third-place finish her freshman year.
 
For head coach Jimmy Latta, this year's championship meant even more than 2022 given the adversity his team faced.

"It was great for last year, but this one was more satisfying," Latta said. "The way they came back a couple times."
 
Graves County's girls team has won nine regional titles since the program's inception, while the boys team has won two. The Lady Eagles will now advance to nationals in June to try and build on a stellar year.

"We came a long way since the last couple years, and we’ve got some really great bowlers on our team now," said bowler Izzy Spalding. "I mean, we’ve got a target on our backs since we’re two-time state champs, so just hope to keep going with that."