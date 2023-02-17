MAYFIELD, Ky. - Graves County's girls bowling team capped off its second-straight KHSAA State Championship last week.
The Lady Eagles found themselves in an 0-2 hole to Boyle County, but overcame that deficit to win 3-2.
"We were down 2-0 in the championship match, best of five," said sophomore Abigail Hamilton. "When we were down 2-0, it was a lot of stress because last year in the championship match we won 3-0. So, we knew we had to do something, so we went in the huddle and said a prayer, and said ‘Hey, we’ve got to make a comeback.’"
"It was great for last year, but this one was more satisfying," Latta said. "The way they came back a couple times."
"We came a long way since the last couple years, and we’ve got some really great bowlers on our team now," said bowler Izzy Spalding. "I mean, we’ve got a target on our backs since we’re two-time state champs, so just hope to keep going with that."