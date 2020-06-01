The dead period is officially over for Kentucky high school sports. For football teams across the Commonwealth, they are easing back into things.
For the next two weeks, football coaches can only have face-to-face meetings with players. On June 15th, players can start working out in small groups. June 29th is the date where practices, with limitations, can begin.
Graves County Head Coach Nick Kemp says he and his staff aren't meeting with his players yet, but are starting to work on a plan on how to bring the players back into the program. He said one of the challenges of building his team this year is not being able to have everybody in the same room at the same time for quite a while.
"Usually summer time, June and July, is all about becoming a family, everybody getting to know each other, especially those incoming freshmen, and those seniors can take a big role," Kemp said. "We've got, I think, 16 seniors this year. You can't have all of them here at one time. Do you separate those guys out and put them with the freshman and help out? That's going to be a tough task trying to come together, and not having this locker room filled. You're not going to be able to be in the locker room. They're going to have to go straight from their vehicles down to the practice fields or wherever we're going to be meeting at. You're not going to have that locker room camaraderie as you always have."
Again, this phase of only having meetings with players and coaches will be in affect until June 15th.