PADUCAH, KY -- There will always be attrition from year-to-year in high school athletics as one class graduates and another comes in to fill their positions.
At Graves County this season, the Eagle football program will be looking to replace 19 seniors that graduated last year.
That includes their top running back and top two wide receivers.
But for head coach Nick Kemp, he and his staff are embracing the new players coming into the program as they look to use that to their advantage.
"It's a different experience in practice, rather having all of these guys return as starters, we have a bunch of new guys," said Kemp. "There is a lot more of a competition level going on at practice which amps up our practices and being more competitive with kids getting after it and fighting for that starting position. Not being complacent to where they are at. It is exciting, and its a little nerve wracking at the same time not knowing really where we are. We haven't scrimmaged yet, so we don't know where we are at but we are excited about the progress we have made so far."
The Eagles open the 2022 season on August 19th when they host Mayfield.