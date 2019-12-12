PADUCAH, KY -- After spending a season as the interim head football coach at Graves County, Nick Kemp has been officially named the head coach, the school announced on Thursday.
Kemp took over in May of this year following the departure of first year head coach Morgan Cruce.
During the 2019 season, the Eagles finished with a record of 7-5 and won their first playoff game in five years.
"In the past, we have beaten McCracken, we have beaten Tilghman," said Kemp following his introductory press conference. "Those are amazing teams. This year, all of those west Kentucky teams, they have put it on us. That is something that we have to change. Those programs are not going anywhere, they are amazing programs and that is where we are trying to take it to. You don't want to play McCracken, you don't want to play Tilghman, you don't want to play Mayfield. We want to be talked about in that conversation where you don't want to play us."