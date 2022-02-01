MAYFIELD, Ky. - After eight seasons as head coach of the Graves County boys basketball team, Josh Frick announced his resignation on Monday night.
Frick said he will resign from the Eagles at the end of this season.
"This is something that's been in the making for awhile," Frick said. "Spent a lot of time in prayer, a lot of time with my family, with my wife talking about this, and just knowing when the right time was to step away. I had made that decision, and nothing's a secret anymore. Word was going to get out. So, it's something I needed to address with my guys last night and to make public."
The eight-year coach has had an abundance of success with the Eagles, leading them to a first region title in 2017 and five district championships.
Graves County has struggled this season with a 10-11 record, but Frick said the decision is unrelated to his team's performance. Rather, he said he's leaving the program for personal reasons.
"I've given my entire adult life to this program; 18 years as a coach, 4 years as a player here," Frick said. "There's been a lot of good. Obviously there's been a lot of negative as well, but the good far outweighs the negative."